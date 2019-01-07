A weather system moving through NE Washington and North Idaho will bring light snow to the region Monday, before another system arrives Tuesday.
Snow is expected across the Cascades and the Canadian border Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the potential for difficult travel conditions.
Increasing clouds will move across the region during Tuesday's morning commute, before snow hits central Washington that evening. Tuesday night we'll see a mix of snow and freezing rain for areas of central Washington, bringing slick road conditions.
That will continue through Wednesday's morning commute, mainly in the northern valley locations. Wednesday night we'll light rain and mountain snow.