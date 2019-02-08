The winter storm that moved into the region on Friday, is by no means done with us yet. In fact...conditions are expected to get MUCH worse as we head into Saturday, with strong gusty winds & blowing snow expected to impact travel state-wide! This storm also seems to have 3 distinct phases to it...first the snow, then the wind, followed by bitter cold temperatures.
SNOW: Snow will start to ramp back up again overnight Friday and through Saturday morning. Many locations could pick up an additional 2-4" of snow through Saturday morning, but the biggest focus will be in Central Washington. While most of us will see snow tapering off Saturday afternoon, snow will remain heavy for areas west of Moses Lake. In fact, heavy snow could be falling in those areas through much of Saturday night as well, bringing over a foot of snow!
WIND: The second part of this storm is the wind. Winds stayed calm on Friday, but will pick up significantly Friday night and last all day long on Saturday before gradually calming down into Sunday morning. At their peak Saturday afternoon, parts of Central Washington (where heaviest snow will be falling) could see gusts up to 50 mph! Gusts up to 40 mph will be possible around Spokane. Aside from the typical impacts winds that strong could bring (power outages, downed tree limbs etc.) it'll also be blowing all this dry snow around reducing visibility to near zero at times on Saturday. IF YOU DON'T HAVE TO TRAVEL ON SATURDAY, DON'T!
BITTER COLD: In a twist we haven't seen much of this winter, this storm is dropping in from the north, which means it'll also be bringing very cold air along with it. By Saturday afternoon high temperatures might not even make it to 20°. By Saturday night most areas will be in the single digits, with some dropping below zero. Add in the wind-chill and it could feel like it's 10-25° below zero by Sunday morning!
ANY BREAK IN SIGHT?: Not really. The dominating weather pattern will keep cold air over us now through next week as well. Several more storm systems could continue to bring rounds of snow through next week as well, although at this point none look to be as strong as what we're dealing with this weekend. But that could change...
-Blake