Right now, we are under a Weather Alert due to Winter Weather Advisories in place for snow on the way this afternoon.
Right now, 2-5" of snow looks to be the average across the area of Spokane to Coeur d'Alene and the surrounding valleys.
However, some smaller, isolated pockets to the north in areas from Deer Park to Priest Lake could see up to 7" of snow through mid-Friday. 7-10" of snow are possible for the higher elevations in the mountains.
The Thursday evening commute will be impacted by snow, make sure to plan ahead and give yourself extra time. Tonight's overnight low in Spokane will fall to around 25 degrees which means the snow we do get from this system will be sticking around.
More snow is on the way for the weekend, Friday night into Saturday, with early forecasts showing the heaviest snow will fall in parts of Central Washington, with another couple of inches possible around Spokane. Into next week, drier conditions are expected but daytime highs will range in the 20's with overnight lows possibly falling to single digits, as arctic air dives south out of Canada.