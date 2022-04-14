Well it seems our April winter weather just doesn’t want to quit.
This morning, people in Wenatchee woke up to over a foot of new snow thanks to a weather system moving west to east across Washington state.
That same system is now moving through Eastern Washington Thursday afternoon and continuing to produce snow showers as it does.
For most, these snow showers have been fairly inconsequential, but there have been some very narrow bands of intense snowfall (darker blue on the picture below) that has been reducing visibility for drivers on area highways.
Temperatures above freezing have kept the snow from accumulating on the roadways during the day, but as they cool tonight we expect that to change.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory Thursday afternoon for the areas shaded in purple because of the likelihood of accumulating snow through 8AM Friday morning. Under some of those narrow, intense bands, up to 4” could fall by Friday mornings commute!
One major difficulty with this forecast is identifying exactly which areas could see the heaviest snow, but most forecast models are indicating it’ll likely stay south of Spokane. That means several highways could could be very slick by Friday morning.
We expect this system to start to break up on Friday morning, but spotty rain, snow and graupel showers will still mix with sun breaks for the rest of the day.