Spokane will likely see 1-2" of snowfall throughout Monday afternoon, tapering off Monday evening.
Fog, freezing fog and icy roads will be the biggest concern for Tuesday mornings commute. Tuesday remains quiet, with a brief break between storms.
Our next system rolls in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. With temperatures warming into the upper 30's, our mid-week system will likely see snow transition to a rain/snow mix for Wednesday and Thursday.
Temperatures and snow levels drop significantly by the end of the week, opening the door for what looks like a chance for a "White Christmas"!