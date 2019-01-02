An active weather pattern is forecast through the middle of next week. Our next chance for widespread precipitation begins in the Cascades tonight before spreading over the remainder of the region on Thursday. Portions of central and eastern Washington may experience icy roads Thursday morning with a mix of freezing rain and light snow. Friday will be mild and breezy with snow in the mountains. Saturday should be mainly dry before more unsettled weather returns.
- Tonight A chance of rain and snow after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Total nighttime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
- Thursday Rain and snow likely before 8am, then rain. High near 39. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
- Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. South wind 7 to 9 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.