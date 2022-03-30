"I've got 45 years (in nursing), I could probably do another 10-15," Dr. Denise Smart says smiling on Wednesday.
It's that kind of longevity Dr. Smart hopes her students graduating from WSU's College of Nursing have in the health care industry, but coming out of a pandemic it's an industry that is stressed and short-staffed.
Dr. Smart says in her studies there were weaknesses exposed in the world of nursing which created a snowball of frustration and exhaustion.
"Every single day and several times a day, the rules of engagement and the rules of patient care were changing," Dr. Smart said of nursing at the beginning of the pandemic. "Imagine if you're a neonatal nurse and you're going to work on a COVID ward and you haven't touched an adult for patient care in a long time."
Communications issues, PPE supply chain issues, enticements of more money as a traveling nurse in some other part of the country all add up to many nurses leaving their careers.
The pandemic also saw an exodus of experienced nurses like Dr. Smart, too, which left a major hole unplugged.
"Our new nurses coming in no longer had senior experience nurses to mentor them," Dr. Smart said.
Hospitalizations continue to decline in Spokane County, things are trending back to normal and nurses and health care professionals are seeing some kind of respite. Dr. Smart says now is the time to increase and prepare the nursing workforce before the next disaster hits.
Dr. Smart added there is no shortage of candidates nationwide, there's simply not enough resources or funding to train and retain them at the moment, which is why she urges more funding to be directed toward beefing up Washington's health care workforce.
Providence says they are continuing to address staffing shortages as a long-term issue to fix.
"We are also offering perks to attract and retain workers, like hiring bonuses, wage increases, and referral and stay bonuses," Providence said in a statement. "Providence is training young adults right out of high school to become health care professionals that can grow professionally with us. We are filling that pipeline at the very early stages so we can make long-standing, systemic improvements in health care staffing."
"It's hard to teach resilience," Dr. Smart said, but added if you have resilience, and a passion to help others, a career in health care is waiting.
"Do it!" Dr. Smart said. "Do no be discouraged. If it's your passion and you want it, keep going."
