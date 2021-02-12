CHENEY, Wash. - A 44-woman is in police custody right now after she allegedly stole a truck from a nearby dealership, crashed into a gas pump, then tried to steal a police vehicle.
This happened at the gas station at the Four Lakes exit.
According to employees, After the woman crashed, she came inside the gas station armed with a large knife, took a several lighters then ran back outside and tried start a fire at the gas pump.
When offices showed up, the woman went back inside her vehicle. She reportedly held the knife to neck.
Then at one point she suddenly gets out of her vehicle, runs over to a police vehicle and climbed inside. Officers quickly pulled her out, and arrested her.
She was taken to the hospital to be checked out.