A long fight over how young is too young to marry in Idaho has attracted national attention. One one side are those who say it's up to the parents to decide, on the other are those who see this as a legalized form of child abuse. Now, a teen from Coeur d'Alene is trying to get a bill passed to end child marriage.
The current marrying age in Idaho is 16-years-old.
Gracie Messier just graduated from Coeur d'Alene High School. She used her senior project as a stepping stone in putting up billboards across Idaho that read "don't marry me off."
The billboards can be seen in Post Falls, Boise and Idaho Falls.
Her passion to end child marriage sparked last year while she was a part of "The Girl Awake Project" a production that talks about social justice issues and child marriage.
Now her goal is to make child marriage under eighteen illegal in Idaho, with no exceptions.
From 2014 to 2018, out of the nearly 67-thousand people who got married in Idaho, less than one percent were under eighteen, according to statistics provided by the State Department of Health and Welfare.
However, the majority of these marriages involved girls under eighteen and older men, such as a 27-year-old man who married a 17-year-old girl in 2017 and a 30-year-old man who married a 16-year-old girl in 2018.
Messier is now working with Rep. Melissa Wintrow on this issue and she says she never thought her senior project would turn into something this big.
"I thought I would just design a billboard and post it on Instagram and people would say, 'oh that's really cool' and that did happen. But, it's been really great working with the media and Rep. Wintrow to see how far this can go," said Messier.
Rep. Wintrow said that she thinks Messier is inspiring and hopes other young people are inspired to do something like this as well.
"I hope other young folks see what she did and know that their voices matter. I encourage young leaders to reach out to elected officials to bring their concerns and ideas forward. We have much better outcomes when we work together," said Rep. Wintrow.
"Change can happen in little things and it happen with people like me or anyone out there, just because I am a teenager doesn't mean that I can't create change," said Messier.
