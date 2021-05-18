COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho: Coeur d'Alene Police say a 45-year-old grandmother was arrested on Wednesday, May 12, after police found multiple illegal drugs in her vehicle.
Kristi Brownell-Davis was the passenger in a vehicle that police stopped due to a headlight being out. According to the affidavit, an officer wrote "I approached the passenger side of the vehicle and observed the female in the passenger seat. I could see her left arm and I saw heavy track marks on her inner elbow area... I could see a white pill on the dashboard... the female... stated that she had found the pill on a sidewalk in the park in Wallace."
Police say in the backseat was Brownell-Davis' granddaughter. They asked Brownell-Davis to get out of the vehicle and "allowed Kristi to get [her granddaughter] out of the vehicle to calm her down. When she went to the vehicle, she began grabbing other things out of the vehicle... I told her again to stop grabbing things in the vehicle and to step back... I could see her hands were visibly shaking."
Police said that they found a small amount of a brown, tar-like substance that was believed to be heroin. They also found two pill bottles with multiple pills in it including hydrocodone (a prescription only narcotic painkiller) and Xanax (a prescription only treatment for anxiety), for which she didn’t have a prescription.
Police also found, according to the affidavit, tinfoil with burn marks on it, indicating "that Kristi smokes the pill vapor after heating the pill up while sitting on the tinfoil."
According to the affidavit, Brownell-Davis told police her son was in the Shoshone County Jail and when he got arrested she went to his house to get rid of the pills for him, to help him get clean. The affidavit goes on, "I explained to Kristi that I didn't believe her and that if someone takes pills to get rid of them for someone, they would simply flush them or throw them away and not keep them in a purse."
Kristi Brownell-Davis was cited for multiple drug possession charges and is being held in jail on a $100,000 bond.
The driver of the vehicle, Erik Johnson, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and then released.
The little girl, her granddaughter, was picked up by her father.