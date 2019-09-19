New England Patriots star Tom Brady has a new business venture.
The six-time Super Bowl champion celebrated the grand opening of his "TB12" fitness center in Boston. Brady attributes his success to his training regiment.
and now he's opening up a gym where you can workout just like he does.
"Everything matters. It matters how you think, it matters how you eat, it matters how much you drink, how much you sleep, how you workout, how you recover," Brady said at the grand opening. "And I think when you add all those things up the cumulative effect of all those positives have allowed me to do something I still love to do which is playing football."
The more than 10,000-square-foot space features two floors, a smoothie bar, retail shop and one-on-one training.
Brady's TB12 gym offers personalized training, nutrition help and more.