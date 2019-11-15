The world's largest Starbucks is now open.

Hundreds of people waited outside the new five story Starbucks Reserve Roastery on Chicago's Michigan avenue Friday morning.

Doors opened at 9:00 a.m. and coffee lovers have been flocking to the destination ever since.

There were a lot of Chicagoans in line-- but there were people who traveled from Detroit, St. Louis, Atlanta-- and Washington D.C., just for this grand opening.

They didn't care that it was 20 degrees outside, they just wanted to be a part of this day.

Chicago was the first city Starbucks expanded to outside of Seattle in 1987.

The first airport Starbucks opened at o'hare in 1992.

