The world's largest Starbucks is now open.
Hundreds of people waited outside the new five story Starbucks Reserve Roastery on Chicago's Michigan avenue Friday morning.
Doors opened at 9:00 a.m. and coffee lovers have been flocking to the destination ever since.
There were a lot of Chicagoans in line-- but there were people who traveled from Detroit, St. Louis, Atlanta-- and Washington D.C., just for this grand opening.
They didn't care that it was 20 degrees outside, they just wanted to be a part of this day.
Chicago was the first city Starbucks expanded to outside of Seattle in 1987.
The first airport Starbucks opened at o'hare in 1992.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.