A woman in Worley, Idaho says a Coeur d'Alene Tribal Police officer shot her dog and the department is now investigating the accusation.
Cind Williams has started a fundraising effort on Facebook for her dog Colonel, who she says was shot in the nose by a Tribal Officer and left for dead. Williams says it was in retaliation for a complaint she filed against the officer.
Coeur d'Alene Tribal Police told KHQ's Adam Mayer that they are investigating, but said that's all they could say at this time.
Adam went to Worley and spoke with the dog's owner to get her side of the story. As for Colonel the dog, Williams says he is recovering after getting treatment at the Washington State University Veterinary Teaching hospital.
Look for updates throughout the day here on khq.com.