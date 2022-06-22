COLVILLE, Wash. - Thousands of bees were discovered under a manhole cover by WSDOT crews in Colville, according to a video tweeted by the department.
The insects were spotted at an eastern Washington Department of Transportation shed, the agency said in their post.
A Hunting Bee Apiary was called to lift the manhole cover to remove the bees.
“This is very very new because it’s super white. You can see how gentle they are. They’re just babies,” the beekeeper says in the video.
In all, there were more than 5,000 bees in the hive.
It took about 20 minutes for the keeper to find the queen, and the hive was safely relocated.