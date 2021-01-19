The Washington State Patrol and Seattle Police arrested a man for his alleged involvement in breaching the Governor's mansion on January 6.
According to WSP, 26-year-old Damon Huseman was arrested for second-degree assault, felony harassment and criminal trespassing.
Huseman was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the Thurston County Jail.
More information about the arrest will be given Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. in a briefing from WSP.
