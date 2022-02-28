KENT, Wash. - On Sunday, Feb. 27 just after 2 a.m., Washington State patrol received a report of a collision on SR 167, just south of Kent.
On scene, WSP troopers found a vehicle off the road and on fire. The three occupants were outside the vehicle by this time. One passenger had a broken arm, and the driver had an arm laceration, but they were otherwise mostly safe.
Investigation revealed a white sedan was traveling at high speed and struck the victim vehicle, a silver Mercedes Benz sedan, sending it off the roadway and into a tree, where it caught fire.
The other vehicle fled the scene after causing the collision. WSP detectives are seeking anyone that witnessed or may have information on the white sedan. The driver is being sought for felony hit and run.
If you have information, contact Detective Medeiros at Ruth.Medeiros@wsp.wa.gov.