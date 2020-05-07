SPOKANE, Wash. - A Washington State Patrol Trooper suffered minor injuries after their patrol car was hit by an impaired driver traveling the wrong way along I-90 Thursday morning.
Washington State Patrol troopers received a call about a car driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of traffic between Spokane at the Freya Street exit and Liberty Lake.
Troopers began pursuing the vehicle at the Sullivan Street exit, traveling adjacent to the vehicle in the Eastbound lanes of I-90.
Troopers arrested 44-year-old Amber Karns from Hayden, Idaho on charges of felony hit and run, and felony eluding.
