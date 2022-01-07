PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University announced the cancellation of classes on Monday, Jan. 10 and Tuesday, Jan. 11 due to weather conditions in order to give students more time to safely travel back to campus.
All other facilities will operate under normal hours at this time.
