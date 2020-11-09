PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University head coach Nick Rolovich confirmed the reports that a player on his team has tested positive for COVID-19. That person is expected to be cleared to play again starting Tuesday, following a negative test.
Following the Cougars game against Oregon State, Rolovich told the media that 32 players had been deemed inactive ahead of the game. It was unconfirmed how many, if any, of those players were out due to COVID-19 issues.
Out of the 4,400 COVID tests administered by the Athletics department, only 5 have returned as positive.
The team is now set to play the University of Oregon on Nov. 14 for their home opener. The team is planning to continue their schedule as planned.
