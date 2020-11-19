PULLMAN, Wash. -- Washington State University's freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Spokesman Review's Theo Lawson.
de Laura will not be available to play in Saturday's game against Stanford and if he quarantines for 14 days, he will be unavailable for the Apple Cup on Nov. 27 as well.
The two quarterbacks available to take de Laura's place are Gunnar Cruz and Cammon Cooper, who would be taking their first college snaps on Saturday if called upon.
According to multiple sources, #WSU starting quarterback Jayden de Laura has tested positive for COVID-19 and won't play in Saturday's game against #Stanford. If de Laura is placed in a 14-day quarantine, he'd also miss the team's ensuing game: Nov. 27 against #UW.— Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) November 20, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.