SPOKANE, Wash. - "It's been a rough 11 months," Andrea Perry said Friday before offering an optimistic spin. "I would say even though this has been one of the worst years of my life, it's also been one of the most positive years of my life."
December will mark one year since Andrea was diagnosed with cancer, but the wife, mother and—perhaps most important for this story—die-hard WSU Cougar fan is capping off the year with some good news.
"As of right now, I'm in remission," she beamed.
But just one of the many cherries on top? A new contact in her phone: Gardner Minshew.
"To be on texting terms with Gardner Minshew..." Andrea said letting the grin on her face complete the sentence.
How did this come about?
Earlier in the season, in the middle of fighting cancer, Andrea posted a picture of her in the hospital on a Cougar Facebook page. The caption read something to the extent of "Cheering from afar, fighting cancer, can't make the game today."
If you're unfamiliar with the Cougar Community, well, Cougs take care of Cougs. Someone reached out to Andrea before WSU's game against Utah.
"Hey, I have box level seats that we're not going to use, would you like to use them?" Andrea recalled the person asking.
It was an offer she would gladly accept, and ultimately an offer that would save the life of another Cougar fan.
"I've been going to Coug games since I was a student in 2007 and had never been into the club level, so I was like, 'This is awesome!'" Andrea remembered thinking right before kickoff.
But just before the game started, being an ER nurse for a number of years and now a nurse practitioner, Andrea is always aware of her surroundings and happened to notice a man in the concourse who didn't look like he was doing well.
Andrea pointed him out to her husband who went to check on the man. Soon after, the man went unresponsive.
Andrea went into nurse mode.
"I was feeling for a pulse the whole time and didn't feel one, so that's when I started CPR," Andrea said.
Andrea remembers doing a handful of compressions and the man began to breathe again. Andrea saved his life.
Word of heroics spread and as a result, Andrea was invited to a tailgating party before another game, so they left early, something they hadn't done in years.
"As we were leaving, I said, 'Hopefully this game is less eventful than the last game,'" Andrea said. "Just making a joke."
But just outside of Colfax, along Highway 195, Andrea would be needed again as her husband pointed out some commotion by a car pulled over the side of the road.
"There's a man laying on the ground, and people are running toward him. Something's not right," Andrea recalled.
Again, by some miracle, Andrea was in the right place at the right time.
"Instinct kicked in again, and I jumped out."
The man on the side of the road, Joe Murcar, was having what was originally thought to be a stroke. As Andrea was on the phone to 911, she gave Joe a stroke assessment, and then things escalated.
"As I was talking, he went into a seizure, a really severe seizure," Andrea said. "He turned blue. He went unresponsive."
Andrea and her husband turned Joe on his side to make sure he could breathe during his seizure. Joe made it through and was rushed to the hospital in Pullman.
Afterward, on the side of Highway 195, the man Joe had been traveling with knew exactly who had just helped save his friend.
"'I know who you are,'" Andrea recalled the man saying. "'I just read about you last week... I don't know how you're here. You're truly an angel. How is that happening?'"
"'I don't know,'" Andrea had replied.
Two lives saved, simply from a chain of events that started with a simple "Go Cougs" post on Facebook.
"Can you explain it?" I asked Andrea.
"I can't," she said. "It's so bizarre to me."
Is it Divine intervention bringing Andrea to the exact places she's needed? Perhaps.
Is it simply a case of lightning striking twice? Maybe.
Or is it just the power of "Cougar Spirit"? Most definitely.
"Totally 'Cougar Spirit'. Yeah," Andrea laughed. "It just goes to show the community how the Cougars are. When one of their own is fighting, everyone rallies together to help them."
And as Cougars will tell you, that indeed does mean everyone.
Even Gardner Minshew.
"It was one of the best days," Andrea recalled when she got a text message from the Cougars' former quarterback. "He texted me like 'Hey, it's Gardner Minshew. You're such a badass.'"
It takes one to know one, and make no mistake, Gardner Minshew knows Andrea definitely fits the bill.
She's also heard from the likes of Mike Leach, Jack Thompson, and Nakia Watson. Once a Coug, always a Coug!
Andrea is also staying in touch with the two men she helped save and their families, to stay up to date on their conditions.
"These two stick out to me because I think, what if someone wasn't there? What could've happened?"
Joe's daughter, Alina, says her dad is grateful for the help of Andrea in his time of need, but he still has a tough battle ahead of him. During his medical incident, Joe severely injured his shoulder and was finally able to get surgery on it this week. As for what caused his seizure, Alina says a CT scan discovered what is most likely a benign tumor on the outside layer of his brain. Joe will be meeting with a neurosurgeon next week to discuss what's next for him.
As for Andrea, she will be attending the Apple Cup this weekend in Pullman where she's predicting a 37-23 Cougar victory.
"I've gotten a couple of reach outs on Twitter, saying, 'If you're going to be there, I don't want to be there' and I'm like, 'I'm not trying to be a black cloud!'" Andrea laughed.
But of course, Andrea is far from a black cloud. She's the ray of light that, should you find your day taking a bad turn, you'll definitely hope to see.
"I hope at Apple Cup, nothing happens. But obviously, if there's anyone in need, I'll always be there!"