SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State University's School of Music will be hosting a free Symphony Orchestra concert this Sunday afternoon at Fox Theater.
The concert will be "A Musical Potpourri" celebrating music for all future Cougs, alumni, music fans and friends.
Guest conductors from Guangzhou University in China and The WSU Symphony Orchestra conductor Danh Pham will be featured.
“The orchestra is pleased to share their music in Spokane in a devoted attempt to bring more WSU music outside of Pullman," Pham said.
The concert will start at 3 p.m. on February 24.
To find out more about this event contact Performing Arts Facilities Coordinator Sandra Albers at sandra_albers@wsu.edu