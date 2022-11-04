PULLMAN, Wash. - A Washington State University (WSU) police sergeant accused of sexual misconduct has resigned from the university.
According to a release from WSU, Sergeant Matt Kuhrt violated WSU policies regarding sexual harassment, and he improperly used university resources as well as violated provisions of the department’s policy manual.
The investigation found the sergeant engaged in predatory grooming behavior while in a supervisory role, made sexually explicit comments to coworkers, subjected coworkers to nonconsensual physical contact, and engaged in sexual activities while on duty and on university property.
He is the fourth member of the campus police force to leave the department in connection with the disciplinary case. In August, all three members of the department’s command staff retired from WSU before they could be disciplined for their mishandling of claims involving the sergeant when the allegations first surfaced in December 2020.
The university has notified the Washington Criminal Justice Training Commission, which oversees the licensing of law enforcement officers statewide, of the findings related to all four officers.
A new command staff was installed at the WSU Pullman Police Department in August. The department is led by former City of Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins and aided by Assistant Chief Dawn Daniels.
“Under Jenkins’s and Daniel’s leadership, we’re seeing a renewed commitment throughout the department to professionalism and strong efforts to improve and rebuild community trust,” said WSU President Kirk Schulz. “I want to thank the members of the WSU Pullman Police Department for working together to help ensure the safety and security of the Pullman campus.”
University leaders had been unaware of the December 2020 allegations involving the sergeant until March 2022 when a concerned member of the campus police force contacted them.
The prior police command staff had conducted an internal investigation in 2020 when the allegations first surfaced but failed to provide required notification to university leaders or Human Resource Services of the allegations, the internal investigation, or the outcome.