The family of the 5-year-old boy who was thrown from the third floor of the Mall of America says the boy is now alert, conscious and out of critical care.
5-year-old Landon remains in the hospital after his nearly 40 foot fall. Police say he was thrown over the railing by a complete stranger.
The 24-year-old suspect, Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda, confessed to the shocking crime and told police he came to the mall looking to kill an adult because they usually stand near the balcony but he chose the boy instead.
He is charged with attempted murder.
The boy's parents say they grateful for the outpouring of support as well as the more than $1 million dollars raised online for his care.
Landon has a long road ahead, but right now they are shooting for a release from the hospital in June.