A Kansas middle school student has been charged with a felony after investigators say she made a "finger gun" threat at a fellow student.
Police arrested the 13-year-old girl on September 18th.
A school district spokesperson says there was no actual weapon found. The student used her finger to point like a gun. Police confirmed the threat with two other students.
The county's district attorney says though the charge might seem extreme, too often there are reports of violence in schools, and questions about what should have been done to prevent a tragedy.
The 13-year-old has a hearing in juvenile district court in the next couple of weeks.
