A crocodile that once belonged to Fidel Castro severely mauled a man at a Swedish aquarium last month.
The victim had to have his arm amputated above the elbow.
The Aftonbladet Newspaper said the 79-year-old admitted sticking his arm through the wrong side of the croc enclosure during a private party at Skansen Aquarium in Stockholm.
The crocodile lunged at his arm and clamped down for ten seconds before he could pull his hand away.
The Cuban crocodile is one of a pair that Fidel Castro gave to a Russian cosmonaut as a gift in 1978.
They lived in the Moscow zoo until 1981 when they were transferred to Stockholm.
The aquarium bred many Cuban crocodiles who are critically endangered from the pair.