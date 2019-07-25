A 15-year-old boy is dead and a 16-year-old boy has been charged with reckless homicide in Harrison, Ohio.
Police said officers on scene found the 15-year-old victim dead from a single gunshot wound. Police said three other juveniles were found at the residence.
An investigation revealed the juveniles were home alone when they found a loaded firearm. Police said the firearm was mishandled and one round was fired, striking the 15-year-old victim.
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with one count of reckless homicide and was taken to the Hamilton county juvenile detention center.