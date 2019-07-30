79-year-old Nancy Segula and her family were horrified to learn that Segula had been sentenced to ten days in the Cuyahoga County Jail because she fed the stray cats abandoned by her former neighbor.
"I would always feed them and take care of them because I was worried about them and I'm a cat lover. And, and then once my neighbors around here started being unhappy about it, then they called the animal warden," Segula says.
She went on to receive four citations for feeding these cats, the last of which required her to appear before Magistrate Jeffrey Short last week. He sentenced her to ten days in jail.
Under Ordinance 505.23, it is illegal to feed stray cats and dogs in Garfield Heights, but Segula's son, Dave Pawlowski, was still shocked to learn of his mother's sentence.
"I understand my mother has broken the law repeatedly with this and that is a law in Garfield Heights. But, uh, it should have been reviewed individually. Why would you send a 79-year-old lady to jail just for feeding cats?"
Segula says she is scared and nervous to check in to the county jail on August 11.
"It's too much of a sentence for me, for what I'm doing, when there are so many other people out there that do so many bad things."
