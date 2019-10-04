On a summer day two years ago, Dalton McPherson and his father Dustin were driving when another driver drove out in front their car.
Dalton and his father were rushed to the hospital. His father had a concussion.
Dalton's injuries forced him into surgery.
Dalton was listed as a trauma one patient with a broken back in two places and internal bleeding. He stayed in the hospital for ten days mostly in pain, but says movies and toys helped him get through it all.
That experience is what inspired an idea for his 9th birthday. Instead of presents, he and his parents took a trip to Walmart and Dalton used his birthday money to buy toys for kids at the same hospital he stayed at.
"to watch my child want to do this for other people it's just incredible. He just has a heart of gold," Dalton's mom said.
The hospital is planning to fill their play rooms with Dalton's toy gifts.
