SPOKANE, Wash. - The YMCA of the Inland Northwest announced Thursday, Feb. 3 the purchase of a 15 acre parcel along S. Glenrose from the Bauer family, following a multi-year search for property for a new south Spokane YMCA.
The YMCA has been looking for an appropriate location to fulfill demands from community members for a southern location with traditional features, such as a pool and gymnasium. In 2016, the YMCA acquired the old Gold's Gym on 57th and Regal, but amenities were limited. The new facility is being planned to include many of the features the community has indicated are needed. The property also sits adjacent to a parcel bordering the Ben Burr Trail, allowing easy access to public walking trails without infringing on land conservation efforts.
"We are grateful to the Bauer family for the opportunity to purchase this property, and plan to honor the land’s rich history while minimizing the environmental impact to the area," said Alan Lesher, YMCA of the Inland Northwest President & CEO. "The purchase is the next step in fulfilling the community’s goal of one day having a full-facility YMCA in south Spokane complete with community gathering areas, walking trails, youth and teen programming space, early learning child care, pools and water features, gymnasium, and health and wellness center. We are excited to begin working with local neighborhood groups and the Bauers to design the facility, and expect to pay for the project with funds secured during a multi-year community capital campaign."
John Bauer added, "My family and I are pleased to partner with the Y on the sale of our property. We share the same values and we felt it was important to leave a lasting legacy to benefit the community for years to come."