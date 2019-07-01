If you're out on a trail in the Inland Northwest, and you hear a little noise, you might be near the Biking Betties.
"We get rowdy! We have tons of fun on the trail," said Biking Betty Jane Patton.
The Biking Betties are an all-female mountain biking group.
"Mountain biking is typically a male dominated sport," Biking Betties Co-Founder Jaime Rees said. "We can ride bikes just as well as the men can ride bikes."
Rees started the Betties with Penny Schwyn a few years back. It began as just a few women, but there are now hundreds of Betties on their Facebook group. Around 20 Betties showed up to the group's first ride of the season, a six-mile loop out at the Saltese Uplands - a fairly easy ride, good for early season legs.
"It's perfect for Spring. I mean it's ready to go right now, there's still a lot of muddy stuff out there, so this one's good to go on," Michelle McRory said. This was McRory's first ride with the Betties. She felt a little intimidated to ride with the group, but after a great first experience, she's sure to be back.
"Those girls are strong, but friendly and really inclusive," McRory said.
Her initial intimidation is valid, some of the Betties, like co-founder Rees, are nationally ranked mountain bikers. Rees emphasizes that you don't have to be a skilled biker to ride with the group, first-timers are welcome.
"We've made it a real big point to invite all levels of riders. It's a no drop group ride, so we never leave anybody behind," Rees said.
They don't just say they're inclusive, they mean it. They were kind enough to take me along for their first ride, even though it was my first time ever mountain biking. One of the Betties, Jane Patten, was quick to offer me her bike when she found out I only had a road bike. They also gave me a quick mountain biking lesson before we hit the trails, as they do with all new riders.
The Betties make it look easy, but don't underestimate the sport, mountain biking is harder than it looks. We were on a beginner trail, and I found myself getting off the bike to walk several sections of the trail. As promised, the Betties never left me behind.
Not only did they stick by me no matter how slowly I went, they were encouraging every step of the way. The experience could have easily been pretty embarrassing, but the Betties made it fun. They went out of their way to make sure I was biking safely, and having a good time too.
Jane Patten, who lent me the bike, started with the Betties the same way I did.
"[I was a] brand new rider, had no idea what I was doing, super intimidated and scared to come on the rides," Patten said. After her first few rides, she was hooked. She leaned on the experience of the group, and grew quickly as a rider. Just a few years later, she's stepping up to help lead the group.
"I have lifelong friends now that I met through the Betties, just these women who are super excited about the outdoors and like having a good time," Patten said.
The Betties are definitely about getting out on the trails and riding together, but it seems to be their love for each other that keeps them coming back.