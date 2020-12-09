The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch as super-charged, electromagnetic particles ejected from the surface of the sun race towards earth. Want the English version? The Northern Lights could be visible as far south as Oregon later tonight!
The only problem for viewing the Northern Lights across the Inland Northwest will of course be the stubborn fog and low clouds that have plagued much of the region today. According to the latest high-resolution forecasts, it looks like those clouds will stay entrenched over much of E. Washington and N. Idaho during peak viewing time.
But if you live in Central Washington, you just might have a chance under some clearer skies (note the graphic).
Based on the latest aurora forecasts, it looks like the best opportunity to catch the celestial light show will be between the hours of 7-11PM tonight.
Some things to know if you plan to hunt the aurora.
1) Get as far away from city lights as possible
2) Look toward the northern horizon
3) Allow yourself about a half-hour to let your eyes adjust to the dark
4) Bring a good camera with long exposure settings
5) Bundle up, temperatures are expected to be down near freezing
Geomagnetic Storm Watches in effect Dec 9 - 11, 2020, due to anticipated CME effects. The CME occurred on December 7th, and was associated with a C7 flare from Region 2790. For the full story visit https://t.co/mzq8JTer8q @NWS pic.twitter.com/EKOKtiyz3e— NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) December 8, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.