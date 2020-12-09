You may have a chance to see the Northern Lights Wednesday night.
Earlier this week, the Sun had something called a coronal mass ejection. As a result, geomagentic storms are possible when it arrives Wednesday or Thursday.
NOAA forecasters think auroras could be seen in the USA as far south Illinois and Oregon.
Geomagnetic Storm Watches in effect Dec 9 - 11, 2020, due to anticipated CME effects. The CME occurred on December 7th, and was associated with a C7 flare from Region 2790. For the full story visit https://t.co/mzq8JTer8q @NWS pic.twitter.com/EKOKtiyz3e— NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) December 8, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.