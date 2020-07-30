KELLOGG, Idaho. - Starting Thursday, an emergency mask mandate takes effect in Kellogg, Idaho. The mandate will be in place until Aug. 30, unless extended by the city council. If you're caught not wearing a mask, you could be faced with a $100 fine.
According to the order, masks must be worn in any public place. This includes retail businesses, government offices, medical facilities and any other place open to the public.
Exemptions include:
- Children under five years old.
- People who cannot medically tolerate wearing a mask, documentation is not required.
- People who are hearing impaired, or communicating with a person who is hearing impaired, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication.
- People who are obtaining service involving the nose, face or head where temporary removal of the face mask is necessary to perform the service.
- People who are eating and drinking at a restaurant or other establishment that serves food or beverages, as long as a six foot distance can be maintained, from people who are not members of the same household or party.
- Outdoor public places where a person can maintain social distancing as recommended by the Panhandle Health District and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This means keeping a six foot distance from people who are not members of the same household or party.
- People who are engaged in outdoor exercises, as long as they maintain social distancing.
