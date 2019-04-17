You Gotta Try This: Chef Freak

We asked chefs around the Inland Northwest what is one thing you've got to try when it comes to eating local? Chef Freak describes himself as a cannabis wellness chef. As you might expect describes himself as outside the box. No suprise than that he took us to a mom and pop sushi bar in a strip mall.
Name: Chef Freak aka Kyle Bowlby
Restaurant/Business: Private Chef / High Minded Events
Your kind of cooking is best described as: Outside of the Box. Right now I'm doing wellness cooking using cannabis infused foods to get the health benefits cooking with THC and CBD can deliver.
Where and how where you trained to cook? Le Cordon Bleu Seattle
Favorite food when you were growing up? Sourdough pancakes every Sunday morning
What was your biggest food fail? Breaking Maria Hines' potato fry press and cutting board in front of her. I was a deer in the headlights waiting for her tiny self to kick my ass.
What's always in your fridge and what do you use it for? Saracha sauce or Booey's Hot Sauce. They go on everything
If you could eat a meal with anyone, who would it be? It would be a toss up between Rick Steves or Jeffery Dahmer.
