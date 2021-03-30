How about them Zags? How about Mother Nature? I'd say BOTH are undefeated right now and looking to continue that streak.
Ever since our windstorm on Sunday, high pressure has been clearing our skies and warming our temperatures. For Wednesday, expect more of the same as we reach into the low-60s during the afternoon.
Even warmer on Thursday, but a weak cold front will kick up the wind a little bit, but not to worry, it won't be nearly as strong as Sunday, with gusts only expected to reach up to 25mph.
At the moment, Easter Sunday looks to provide great egg-hunting weather, although the temperatures will be a touch cooler. All-in-all a fantastic week ahead, with no major storms in sight even as we approach Spring Break next week!